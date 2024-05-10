TD Cowen Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $859.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $862.00 to $859.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

EQIX traded down $14.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $757.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,443. Equinix has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.13. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

