TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$7.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.88.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The firm has a market cap of C$159.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.27%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

