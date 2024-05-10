TD Securities Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$108.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

IAG stock traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.36. 380,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

