TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$98.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.57.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Price Performance

TSE SJ traded up C$0.81 on Friday, reaching C$79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,163. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$57.56 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.30.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Insiders have acquired 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.