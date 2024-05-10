TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $121.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Bank of America boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $121.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

