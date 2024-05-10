TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 77.1% in April

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TechPrecision Price Performance
NASDAQ:TPCS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.38.
TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.
About TechPrecision
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.
