TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 77.1% in April

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TechPrecision Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPCS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechPrecision

About TechPrecision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision Co. ( NASDAQ:TPCS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of TechPrecision as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.