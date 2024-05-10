TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $33.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

TechTarget stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 169,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of 177.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TechTarget by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 28.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TechTarget by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

