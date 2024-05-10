Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 159,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 1,129,603 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after buying an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 902,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

