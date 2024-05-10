Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.
Tecogen Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TGEN stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Tecogen Company Profile
Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tecogen
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.