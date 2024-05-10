Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.
Teekay Price Performance
Teekay stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 910,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Teekay has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $799.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Teekay Company Profile
