Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

Teekay Price Performance

Teekay stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 910,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Teekay has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $799.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.