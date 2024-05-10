Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Declares None Dividend of $2.25

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Teekay Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK remained flat at $69.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,296. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

