Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) PT Raised to $79.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $386,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

