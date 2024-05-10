TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

TELA Bio Trading Up 16.8 %

TELA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 405,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.00. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.