TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TELUS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of T traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.06. 1,816,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,278. The company has a market cap of C$32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$27.85.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.27.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

