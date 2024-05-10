Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

TPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TPST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. 489,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,194. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

