Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,318,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,073,178,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. 42,018,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,709,094. The company has a market capitalization of $539.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

