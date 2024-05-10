TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$182.78.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFI International

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,395 shares of company stock worth $419,344 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International stock opened at C$186.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.73. The firm has a market cap of C$15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$220.93.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.