TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$182.78.
TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
View Our Latest Report on TFI International
Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International stock opened at C$186.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.73. The firm has a market cap of C$15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$220.93.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.