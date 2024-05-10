Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.
About Tgs Asa
