The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $597,610.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 1,875,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

