The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.41.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %
Boeing stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.96.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.