The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.96.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.