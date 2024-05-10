The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

CAKE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

