The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,583. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

