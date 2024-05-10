The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

