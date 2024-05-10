Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.91

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 26244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on THR. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 144.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

