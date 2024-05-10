ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $459,236.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,234 shares of company stock worth $220,514. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 113.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

