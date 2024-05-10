Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $372.91 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $372.91 million and $18.71 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.10 or 1.00235646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03712249 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,217,706.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

