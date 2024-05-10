Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CEO Sells $16,351,500.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TDW opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

