Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $98,745.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,082,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,424,862.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,278. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

