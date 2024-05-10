TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,710 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of ACV Auctions worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,692. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

