TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of RBC Bearings worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 255.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 135,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,928. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.76. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.