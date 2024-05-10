TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 124,825 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,825 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,130. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.