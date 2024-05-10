TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 35,756 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bumble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 12.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 610,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -381.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

