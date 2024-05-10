TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 99,318 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,318 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Sprout Social worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 154,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

