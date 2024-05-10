TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 676,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 219,160 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 180,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,579. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

