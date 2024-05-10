TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.13. 262,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.30 and a 200 day moving average of $364.20. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $452.87.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.