Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on May 31st

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NDP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $35.01.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

