Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $33.70.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
