Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TTP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.07.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.