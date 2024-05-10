Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Townsquare Media updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -28.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 897,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $19,351,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 897,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,760.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.