Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Townsquare Media updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 94,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,786. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.83%.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $19,351,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 897,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $19,351,817.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 897,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

