TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
