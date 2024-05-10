TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 527.0% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 449,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,934. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

