TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,403.00 at UBS Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDG. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.81.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,321.29. 14,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,222.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,087.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $768.05 and a 12-month high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.