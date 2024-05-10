Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 321,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,428. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

