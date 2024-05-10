Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.69. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.