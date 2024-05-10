Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of TMCI opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $27.70.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treace Medical Concepts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.