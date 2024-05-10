Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 677,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

