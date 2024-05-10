Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TREX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.53. 1,751,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,876. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Trex has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

