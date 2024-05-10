Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$44.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$46.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

