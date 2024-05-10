Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 762,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TROX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

