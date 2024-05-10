Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $213.88 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 6.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $213,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.77. 2,034,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

