Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $47.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,583 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 137,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 838,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,948 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,755,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 12,094,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,016. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

